BY ANNE SEEBALDT CONTRIBUTING WRITER anne@scnmail.com
The Walled Lake Consolidated School District honored three teachers as teachers of the year – one for each school level – for the 2016-17 school year during its board of education meeting last week. More...
A 34-year-old Commerce Township man is charged with impersonating an officer after police say he stopped a motorist in White Lake with fake emergency lights on his vehicle, then followed the woman home. More...
BY ANNE SEEBALDT CONTRIBUTING WRITER anne@scnmail.com
We interviewed Jennifer Todd, who’s the elementary art department chairperson for the district and teaches art at Pleasant Lake and Oakley Park elementary schools, about the program and the significance of recognizing the students’ work from the art More...
It is common at the beginning of a new year for people to make new commitments to a better lifestyle. Many people plan to eat better, exercise more, rid themselves of bad habits, and generally strive to be a better person. More...
It is the middle of January in Detroit, and that means we’re smack in the middle of the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), the premier event of its kind. The NAIAS, which runs this year from January 8 through January 22 at th More...
BY ANNE SEEBALDT CONTRIBUTING WRITER anne@scnmail.com
Matthew Tarry is hoping to make the final cut as a Coca-Cola Scholar. It’d mean $20,000 toward the cost of his University of Michigan education, and an opportunity to attend a leadership summit where he can network with other scholars. More...
Robert C. Lennox, age 96, long time resident of Dearborn, MI, was born April 29, 1920 and passed away December 30, 2016. He also resided in Commerce Township, Novi and lastly Farmington Hills, MI. More...