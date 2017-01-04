CHRIS WALL CONTRIBUTING WRITER AND PHOTOGRAPHER chris@scnmail.com
Hypertrophic Cardiomyophathy (HCM) is a serious heart condition that can affect young student athletes. HCM is genetic disorder that causes abnormal thickening of the heart muscle that can cause sudden death. More...
Three new Highland firefighters, Haliegh Kenworthy, Anissa Grobowski and Scott Scherbaty, completed 700 hours of training, all while working their primary jobs and balancing their family responsibilities. More...
As Content Editor for the Spinal Column Media Group and Highland Edition, writing a personal column for me is rare, focusing instead on reporting the news and features. Unfortunately, the passing of a colleague is impetus for this story. More...
The Highland Township Fire Department responded to a report of a 56-year-old male having chest pains. The Highland resident had been shoveling snow when the pain started. The man complained of chest pain and shortness of breath. More...
Students and staff from throughout the Walled Lake Consolidated School District are supporting hundreds of families, schools and community groups, with a variety of outreach efforts. Giving in the district is at an all-time high with canned foo More...
Special teams are a key part of any hockey team. When your special teams give up big plays, it usually means defeat. That was the case Saturday night as the Tri-Valley Titans scored three short-handed goals to stun Milford, 4-3, in overtime. More...